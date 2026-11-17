



Anyone can sit down and play on Sunday 22 November, when three grand pianos will be set up in the city centre and along the waterfront from 11am to 7pm.

Torrevieja will celebrate St Cecilia, the patron saint of music, with a free event called Three Pianos, a Thousand Stories. The city’s Culture Department is inviting residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to play a favourite piece or stop and listen.

Beginners, music students, amateur players and professional pianists are all welcome. Players can choose whatever they like, from a classical piece or a contemporary song to an original composition or an improvisation.

The pianos will be available from 11am to 7pm at all three locations: