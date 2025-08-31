Goals Galore as Thader Squad Start to Gel





Almoradi Cf – 1 Cd Thader – 2

Formentera – 0 Cd Thader – 7

Callosa Deportiva – 0 Cd Thader – 1

By Steve Hibberd

Sad news befell those at CD Thader, when it was announced that Cristian Botella had been a victim of a car crash. Cristian had signed for the club early June and had impressed in the cup matches and friendlies leading up to his demise. A minutes silence was observed before the match at Formentera, also the friendly against Real Murcia ´B´, was cancelled as a show of respect.

But the show must go on, when Guille and Serhiy both found the net during Thader´s 2-1 victory over at Sadrian stadium, Almoradi. This was their 6th pre-season friendly, following a gruelling San Pedro cup tournament.

Last week involved 2 games within 24 hours, as manager Raul Mora was certainly putting his players through their paces. Friendly no 7 took place at Formentera, when the visitors certainly took no prisoners. Mena and then Robin, gave the men from Rojales a 2-goal lead at half time, but better was to follow after the interval. Both Mena & Robin notched up a brace, as did Guille, along with a single goal scored by Fran. So, 7 goals in their 7th friendly, most certainly put CD Thader in 7th heaven.

The very next day (Fri 29 Aug), another short journey awaited the green shirted warriors. This time, El Palmeral Stadium was the destination, where Callosa Deportivo were the opposition. Manager Raul Mora must have been pleased at another clean sheet for his lads, in a game which Pepelu scored the only goal.

There remains only 1 more pre-season friendly, which will be when Elche CF youth visit Moi Gomez Stadium, Rojales, on Fri 5 Sep, ko 8pm. Season tickets for next season, will be on sale before the match commences. Adults are priced at 60 euros, Pensioners are only 40 euros, whilst those under 30, cost a mere 30 euros.

Following the match at Callosa, it was revealed that a new centre back, named Adrian Topolovic, has joined the club.

There was also breaking news that ex Thader youth player Xavi Simons, has joined Tottenham Hotspur from RB Leipzig, for a staggering 52 million pounds.

Images courtesy CD Thader