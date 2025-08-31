The Leader Newspaper 01 September 25 – Edition 1091





A local cultural event opens this week’s edition as the Orihuela Symphony Orchestra ends August with a Standing Ovation at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club in front of more than 300 guests who were treated to a concert that blended jazz, Broadway classics, and symphonic adaptations of Spanish pop legends.

News of Ryanair’s plan to ditch over a million seats at Spain airports next year which will surely impact prices and there is panic in Elche as the city has become the victim of a multi million euro ransomware attack that has left officials without access to computers, telephones, or key administrative systems.