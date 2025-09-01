Orihuela Court Grants Bail to Irish Crime Boss John Gilligan in ‘Pink Cocaine’ Case





Veteran Irish mobster John Gilligan has been released from prison after posting bail of €10,000, court sources confirmed this week. The 72-year-old, long established in Spain’s Vega Baja region, had spent nearly eight months in pre-trial detention following his arrest in January at a property in Orihuela Costa, where police uncovered a large-scale synthetic drug laboratory.

Gilligan was one of eight people detained during a National Police operation that dismantled a facility capable of producing between 300 and 600 kilograms of so-called “pink cocaine” (tusi), a designer drug increasingly linked to nightlife consumption in Murcia. Police also seized over 16 kilograms of tusi, 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, nearly 640 liters of chemical precursors, 93.5 kilograms of cutting agents, and a revolver hidden on the premises.

His release comes after delays in forensic analysis reports led to some co-defendants already being freed. Once the pending toxicology results were submitted, Gilligan’s lawyer, Aitor Esteban Gallastegui, successfully argued for bail. Gilligan deposited the required amount on Friday and was released the same afternoon.

Gilligan is a notorious figure in Irish organized crime history, once accused—but later acquitted—of involvement in the 1996 murder of journalist Veronica Guerin, dramatized in the 2003 film Veronica Guerin starring Cate Blanchett. In September 2023, he was convicted of minor drug-related offenses linked to postal shipments of narcotics from Spain to Ireland.

Police also seized over 16 kilograms of tusi, 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, nearly 640 liters of chemical precursors, 93.5 kilograms of cutting agents, and a revolver hidden on the premises.

The National Crime Agency in the UK has previously linked Gilligan to a Macedonian crime clan operating under his direction in Murcia, engaged in systematic drug production and trafficking. Authorities maintain that his January arrest followed months of surveillance, during which suspected associates repeatedly changed addresses in Murcia and Alicante to evade detection.

Pink cocaine, which lacks a fixed formula, typically blends MDMA, ketamine, caffeine, lidocaine, and occasionally 2C-B. Its unpredictable composition makes it particularly dangerous, with risks ranging from cardiovascular and neurological problems to psychiatric and digestive complications.