“Brilla Torrevieja Festival to Feature ‘Punto Violeta’ for Immediate Support in Cases of Sexual or Gender-Based Violence”





TORREVIEJA, July 31, 2025

The Brilla Torrevieja Festival will include a Punto Violeta (Purple Point)—a dedicated space for providing immediate support to individuals affected by sexual or gender-based violence.

This initiative, led by the Torrevieja City Council through its Department of Equality and Women, aims to create a clearly identifiable and accessible point at all festival concerts where anyone who experiences or witnesses behaviour that may be considered sexually or gender-motivated violence can seek help.

The announcement was made today by Inmaculada Montesinos, Councillor for Equality and Women, alongside Social Welfare Councillor Óscar Urtasun and Culture Councillor Antonio Quesada. The Punto Violeta is being implemented in collaboration with the Civil Protection unit and with support from the Brilla Torrevieja organizing team.

Awareness and Support Stand at Festival Venue

The awareness and information stand will be active during the following concerts:

Sunday, August 3

Friday, August 8

Wednesday, August 13

Hours of operation: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

At the stand, attendees will also be able to request chemical submission detection bracelets (used to identify drugging attempts), as part of the broader effort to enhance safety.

Inmaculada Montesinos emphasized that this initiative provides a visible, reliable place for victims—or anyone witnessing concerning behavior—to turn to. She noted that in party and nightlife settings, especially, behaviors that compromise women’s safety and freedom have become normalized, and this must change.

A Safe Space for Everyone

The Punto Violeta is also intended as a resource for bystanders—friends, acquaintances, or others—who may notice or suspect aggressive behavior. Its presence is a preventive and awareness-raising measure against all forms of violence against women, with available materials including safety tips and information about chemical submission risks.

Response Protocol

If an incident occurs, Civil Protection staff at the Punto Violeta will provide immediate support to the victim while the official emergency services (dial 112) activate existing protocols.

Sexual or sexist violence at events may be reported by the victim herself, by people in her circle, or by event staff who witness or suspect an assault.

Additionally, sound alarms will be distributed to attendees who wish to carry them—allowing individuals to activate the alarm if they ever feel threatened during the event.