Parque de las Naciones to Host San Emigdio Festivities from July 31 to August 3





Torrevieja, July 30, 2025

The Parque de las Naciones will be the venue for the celebration of the San Emigdio festival, taking place from Thursday, July 31 to Sunday, August 3, in honor of San Emigdio—co-patron of Torrevieja and protector against earthquakes.

Organized by the Torrevieja City Council’s Department of Festivals, the program kicks off on Thursday, July 31 at 9:00 PM with the opening of the Barraca Popular (community tent), followed by a large gift raffle and a live music performance.

On Friday, August 1, festivities begin again at 9:00 PM with another gift raffle and a DJ performance.

Saturday, August 2 features a children’s entertainment event at 7:00 PM, along with free snacks for all attending kids. Later in the evening, a raffle at 9:00 PM will be followed by a musical performance starting at 11:30 PM.

The festivities culminate on Sunday, August 3, with a mass in honor of San Emigdio at 8:00 PM, held at the Ermita de San Emigdio inside the park. The mass will be followed by a solemn procession featuring the image of the saint, accompanied by the Unión Musical Torrevejense band.

The procession will follow this route: Calle San Policarpo, Bilbao, Santísima Trinidad, Los Molinos, Plaza del Calvario, Calle San Emigdio, José Hurtado Romero “El Felisia”, and will return via Calle San Policarpo to the chapel in the park.

The celebration will close with a fireworks display, marking the end of this traditional community festival.