Civil Guard Arrests Suspected Arsonist in Bullas responsible for Two Forest Fires





The suspect is being held responsible for the alleged crimes of forest arson and property damage

He allegedly started two separate fires in under an hour

Witnesses near one of the fire sites confronted him

Murcia, July 30, 2025 – The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, in cooperation with the Bullas Local Police, has carried out Operation Inbull 25, an investigation launched days ago to uncover the cause of multiple forest fires in a wooded area of Bullas. The operation has resulted in the identification, location, and arrest of a local resident, who is suspected of committing crimes of forest arson and damage to property.

The incidents took place on the afternoon of July 20 in a forested area within the municipality of Bullas. The first fire broke out in the Puente Río Mula area, which includes recreational swimming spots. Around 800 square meters of forest burned, including more than 20 pine and olive trees.

Minutes later, a second fire was reported in the nearby Pasico Ucenda area, also known for its natural swimming zones. This blaze destroyed approximately 4,000 square meters of agricultural land covered with grasses and crops.

Firefighting units, both aerial and ground-based, along with public safety forces, were deployed to the scenes and successfully extinguished the flames.

From the outset, Civil Guard officers specializing in public safety, together with Bullas local police, conducted a thorough investigation to collect evidence on the fires’ origin. Early findings confirmed that human activity was behind both incidents.

Investigators soon identified a local man believed to have started the first fire before moving to the second site to ignite a new blaze nearby. Witness accounts reveal that the suspect was spotted by civilians at the second location. When confronted, he reportedly fled the scene at high speed in his vehicle.

After gathering sufficient evidence, the Civil Guard arrested the suspect, who now faces charges for two counts of forest arson and two counts of property damage.