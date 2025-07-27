Minister announces Major Investment in Torrevieja’s Education Infrastructure





TORREVIEJA (July 27, 2025)

The Regional Minister of Education, Culture, Universities, and Employment of the Valencian Government, José Antonio Rovira, met yesterday afternoon in the Town Hall’s Plenary Chamber with the Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, the Councillor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, and representatives from local parent associations (AMPA) and the provincial federation FAPA Gabriel Miró.

During the meeting, key current and future needs of Torrevieja’s educational community were discussed. Several important announcements were made, underscoring the Valencian Government’s firm commitment to improving and modernizing educational infrastructure in the city.

One of the major updates concerned IES Las Lagunas: Rovira confirmed that the delegation of authority through the “Plan Edificant” will happen imminently to enable a full renovation of the school, with an estimated investment of over €9 million, entirely funded by the Regional Ministry of Education.

Additionally, in the coming days, the technical scope for the rehabilitation project of CEIP Virgen del Carmen will be expanded. This will allow the tender process to begin for critical works including roof replacement, playground repairs, and solutions to various structural issues.

Rovira also announced that the construction of the new Secondary School No. 6 “Eras de la Sal” will be managed and fully financed by the Ministry itself. A budget of €250,000 has already been set aside in the regional budget for the drafting of the project.

Moreover, the Ministry is actively working on delegating responsibilities for the future Infant and Primary Schools No. 14 and No. 15. The comprehensive renovation of CEIP Cuba is also on the agenda and is considered a medium-term priority.

Finally, the Regional Minister discussed with AMPA representatives other critical issues such as school overcrowding, collaborative strategies to manage it, school transportation, and general concerns from the educational community. He expressed his full willingness to continue working in coordination with schools and families in Torrevieja.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón thanked Rovira for his visit and for personally addressing the concerns of parent associations. He also expressed appreciation for the direct involvement of the Ministry of Education and its commitment to providing real solutions to the city’s educational needs.