Torrevieja Habaneras – A Triumphant Week of Vocal Harmony





Torrevieja, July 27, 2025 – The city of Torrevieja has once again reaffirmed its position as a global capital of choral music with the successful conclusion of the 71st International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest. The week-long celebration of vocal artistry brought together choirs from across the globe, blending cultural diversity with musical tradition in a spectacular showcase that captivated audiences and judges alike.

At the heart of this year’s edition was the resounding triumph of the Latvian choir Balta from Riga. Known for their crystalline white voices and disciplined technique, Balta swept the competition by winning both top prizes: the “Ricardo Lafuente” award for best habaneras performance and the “Juan Aparicio” award for polyphony.

Their success didn’t stop there. The group also earned the prestigious Alicante Provincial Council Award, given to the choir with the highest overall score, bringing their total prize money to €32,000.

Their conductor, Mara Marnauza, was also recognized with the “José Hódar Talavera” award for best direction, honoring her artistic leadership and masterful interpretation of this year’s compulsory habanera, “Torrevieja es así,” composed by Mario Bustillo with lyrics by Mari Paz Andréu.

Slovenia’s France Prešeren Kranj Academic Choir also made a powerful impression, earning both second prizes: the “Francisco Vallejos” award in habaneras and the “César Cánovas” award in polyphony. Their performances stood out for their emotional depth and vocal precision, making them clear favorites among critics and spectators.

The third-place honours in both categories went to South Korea’s Agados Singers, an all-female white-voice choir from Seoul. Their dynamic stage presence and polished harmonies showcased the growing prominence of Asian choirs on the international stage.

In a rare tie, the fourth prize in habaneras was shared between Ukraine’s Voskesinnia choir and Colombia’s Voci del Mare from Cartagena. The latter also earned the fourth prize in polyphony, confirming Latin America’s strong presence at the festival.

Meanwhile, the Audience Award, determined by popular vote, went to Bogotá’s Zebtysqua Voces Oscuras, whose passionate and energetic performance left a lasting impression on the local crowd.

Before the official announcement of the winners, attendees were treated to a gala evening featuring performances by the six top-ranking choirs. This final concert was a testament to the extraordinary level of talent on display throughout the week, underscoring the Contest’s role not just as a competition, but as a celebration of global choral unity and tradition.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón, joined by Vice President José Antonio Quesada, expressed heartfelt thanks to the organizing committee, the technical jury, and the hundreds of volunteers who helped bring the event to life. Also present at the closing ceremony were Marián Cano, Tourism Minister of the Generalitat Valenciana, and María del Mar Sáez, Vice President of the Alicante Provincial Council, both of whom praised the Contest’s cultural and economic importance for the region.

As the final notes of this year’s edition faded into the Torrevieja night, organizers announced the dates for the 72nd edition: July 19 to 25, 2026. With this year’s contest hailed as one of the most successful and diverse in recent memory, expectations are already high for what lies ahead.

The 71st Torrevieja Habaneras Contest not only crowned new champions—it reminded the world of the timeless power of song to unite cultures, move hearts, and celebrate the beauty of human expression.