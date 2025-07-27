In the rough and loving it – Inbetweeners conquer Font Del Llop

Photo left to right- Lesley Cullen, Frank Cullen, Jimmy Scott
Photo left to right- Lesley Cullen, Frank Cullen, Jimmy Scott

This week, the Inbetweeners Golf Society teed off for an away game at the stunning and challenging Font Del Llop course. The staff welcomed us warmly, setting the tone for a fantastic day of golf.

Although the forecast threatened heavy rain, the weather turned out to be ideal—cool, dry, and perfect for 18 holes. The greens and fairways were in top-notch condition, but the thick rough kept players on their toes. Straying from the fairway often meant a tricky search mission, so accuracy was the name of the game.

Despite the course’s challenges, everyone enjoyed the day, capped off by a well-deserved cold pint (or two) and plenty of laughs.

 Day’s Top Performers:

1st Place – Frank Cullen (37 points), 2nd Place – Jimmy Scott (30 points), 3rd Place – Lesley Cullen (27 points)

 Nearest the Pin Winners:

Hole 3 – Roy Harris, Hole 8 – Frank Cullen, Hole 12 – Jimmy Scott

Thinking about joining a golf society where fun is just as important as the fairway?

Visit www.inbetweenersgolfsociety.com to check out upcoming events and learn how to become a member.

All skill levels and nationalities are welcome—because at the Inbetweeners, everyone’s part of the game.

