Golf Rallies for Autism in Pilar de la Horadada





Charity Tournament at Lo Romero Golf Raises €7,820 for Pilar TEA

Lo Romero Golf hosted a heartfelt charity tournament this Saturday to mark the 39th anniversary of Pilar de la Horadada’s municipal independence. The event, played in individual Stableford format, brought together 92 participants in a show of solidarity and community spirit.

The tournament successfully raised a total of €7,820, which was donated in full to Pilar TEA, a local non-profit organization that supports individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.

Organizers highlighted the dedication of Lo Romero’s customer experience, hospitality, and especially the maintenance team, who restored the course to perfect condition in record time following a severe storm just days before the event.

During the awards ceremony, Victoriano Jiménez, owner and general manager of Lo Romero Golf, reaffirmed the club’s strong ties to the local community and its commitment to social responsibility. “We want to build more than just a golf course — we want to foster a passionate, compassionate community that embraces sport and supports those in need,” Jiménez said, thanking players, staff, and Pilar TEA for making the event possible.

The Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada also addressed attendees, thanking Lo Romero for its long-standing dedication to the town and acknowledging the efforts of everyone involved, especially the players.

A representative from Pilar TEA closed the event by expressing deep gratitude for the donations and emphasizing the human and communal value of such generous acts.

Tournament Winners:

Nearest to the Pin : José Hdez. Jiménez

: José Hdez. Jiménez Longest Drive : Phil Johnson

: Phil Johnson 2nd Category Runner-Up : José Mª Martínez Rosique

: José Mª Martínez Rosique 2nd Category Champion : Aaron Freuler

: Aaron Freuler 1st Category Runner-Up : José Hernández Jiménez

: José Hernández Jiménez 1st Category Champion : Michael Bates

: Michael Bates SCRATCH Champion: Espen Bergmann

Looking Ahead

Lo Romero Golf continues to blend sport with social impact, inviting the golfing community to stay tuned for upcoming events and initiatives at its celebrated Costa Blanca course.

About Lo Romero Golf

Located in the heart of Spain’s Costa Blanca, Lo Romero Golf is a standout course in southeastern Spain. Known for its technical yet accessible layout, the club offers an enjoyable and high-quality golfing experience for players of all levels — blending sport, nature, and top-tier hospitality.

About Pilar TEA

Pilar TEA is a grassroots association based in Pilar de la Horadada that provides guidance, resources, and support to families of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The organization is committed to inclusion, well-being, and community support from a close, family-centered perspective.

612 486 298

pilartea@outlook.com

https://pilartea.org/