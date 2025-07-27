The Leader Newspaper 28 July 2025 – Edition 1086.





In a stunning and destructive twist to the region’s typically dry July, a violent overnight storm ravaged Orihuela Costa and neighbouring municipalities last Friday, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Beaches were torn apart, homes and streets flooded, and local residents are now demanding answers.

In Torrevieja the city has once again reaffirmed its position as a global capital of choral music with the successful conclusion of the 71st International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest while in San Fulgencio, a second effort to replace Jose Maria Ballester as mayor failed in less than a minute as the age committee, made up of the two oldest councillors adjourned the meeting, citing legal restrictions, ruling that only one motion of no confidence is allowed per term.