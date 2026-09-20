New Independent Party Threatens PSOE Dominance in Rojales





A new independent political party has emerged in Rojales, potentially reshaping the municipal landscape ahead of the May 2027 local elections.

Futuro Común Rojales-Quesada (FCRQ), or Common Future, was officially entered in the Ministry of the Interior’s Register of Political Parties on July 1, 2026. Although the group has not yet confirmed that it will contest the elections, registration allows it to field candidates should its members decide to do so.

The party has been established by a group of local residents, including several people previously associated with the PSOE and others linked to the wider political left. Sources within the organisation say it also includes residents with connections to the Partido Popular.

Its arrival is particularly significant because several of those involved were closely connected to the PSOE-led council until around a year ago. They are reportedly dissatisfied with the party’s internal management, an alleged lack of debate and participation, and divisions surrounding the selection of a successor to long-serving mayor Antonio Pérez García.

With no agreement reached on a replacement candidate, Pérez has decided to seek another term in office.

Futuro Común describes itself as a progressive, municipalist movement committed to public participation, transparency, equality and social and environmental justice. It intends to combine institutional representation with an assembly-based structure, giving residents a greater role in shaping the municipality’s future.

The organisation says it wants to maintain regular contact with the public rather than appearing only during election campaigns. Its stated aim is to improve life across every part of the municipality, without discrimination based on whether residents live in Rojales, Ciudad Quesada or elsewhere.

Its logo incorporates two familiar local landmarks: the historic Carlos III bridge and the arches at the entrance to Ciudad Quesada. The letters “R” and “Q” represent Rojales and Quesada, symbolising greater unity between the municipality’s different communities.

The group is expected to introduce its members publicly in the coming weeks.

Its emergence is also being watched closely by the PP, whose representatives recognise that a new party could divide the Socialist vote and end the PSOE’s current overall majority.

In the 2023 municipal elections, the PSOE secured nine of the council’s 17 seats. The PP won four, while Ciudadanos and the Rojales Democratic Party, PADER, each gained two.

Rojales has a distinctive electoral profile. Around 70 per cent of its 17,652 residents are foreign nationals, creating a substantial gap between the total population and the number eligible or registered to vote in municipal elections. In 2023, 3,621 of the 5,209 registered voters cast ballots—a turnout of approximately 69.5 per cent.

The PSOE has governed Rojales continuously since 2011, with Antonio Pérez also previously serving as mayor between 2003 and 2007. The PP controlled the council from 1991 to 2003 and again between 2007 and 2011.

Whether Futuro Común ultimately contests the 2027 election remains uncertain. However, its formation has already introduced a potentially important new force into a municipality long dominated by the PSOE and PP.