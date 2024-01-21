



With 426 registered mini sailors representing more than 20 countries, forming part of the Optimist Excellence Cup, Torrevieja will be the centre of attention for sailing enthusiasts this week, as the Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja 2024 takes place between January 24 and 28, Wednesday to Sunday.

The presentation of the regatta was suitably held at the Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja (RCN), and once again has the support of Torrevieja council, with the presence of the Councillor for Sports, Diana Box.

Carlos Torrado, president of the Valencian Community Sailing Federation, highlighted the importance of the event: “It is important for the Valencian Community, and specifically for Torrevieja, that the RCN Torrevieja continues to maintain this regatta at a global level, since it not only attracts the best in the world, but all the clubs in our Community benefit from competing with the best in the world, so from the Federation we will continue to offer full support”.

Concha Esquiva, vice president, referred to one of the highlights of the regatta, the Welcome Party, within the framework of the program of social events. In this sense, the vice president wanted to highlight that “every year, when we receive all these athletes, we celebrate this party promoted by Euromarina”, concluding that “for everyone, not only sailors and coaches but for everyone in general, it is a day of coexistence and fun, which ends with the flag festival.

To which is added that every day we sweeten the competition with the fruit of the Valencian Community, the orange that we make available to them.”

For his part, the president of the RCN German Soler has highlighted that: “This children’s sailing event is one of the most important in Spain and I would say in Europe.

We have been preparing with the expansion of the facilities, in this edition we have a platform with two ramps that complete the 1,100 m2 of platform, to give lightness and comfort to the sailors. We also keep in mind that 426 children from more than 20 countries will attend along with their coaches and parents, so the Club continues to invest in grassroots sport, our backbone”.