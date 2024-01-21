



There were mixed results in tricky weather conditions for Vistabella last week with differing fortunes in some very difficult conditions.

South Alicante Enterprise Division – Quesada Pearls v Vistabella Albatrosses

Some very good games with our friends from Quesada but on the day better results. for our opponents. Scores 109pts to 63pts good win for Quesada 12-0.

South Alicante Discovery Division – Vistabella Drivers v El Rancho

Good result for Vistabella considering strength of our opponents. Scores 83pts to 60pts good win for El Rancho 8-4.

Winter league – Vistabella v Greenlands Gladiators

Played in very windy conditions causing problems for all bowlers. In the Greenlands came out on top but low scoring games. Scores 90pts to 49pts good win for Greenlands 10-0.

LLB Southern league Division B – Greenlands Cedars v Vistabella Picadors

Rain threatened early so a bit damp. Some close games resulting in a win for Greenlands Cedars. Very close on points 82pts to 76pts 8-4 win for Greenlands.

LLB Southern league Division C – Vistabella Conquistadors v San Miguel Cherokees.

Good wins for Alan Gordon, Jim Jepson & Dave Hill 26-16 llus Jennifer Mc Donald, Clive Smith & John Ridley 20-14. Scores 104pts to 83pts a good win for San Miguel 8-4.

Club contact: richardwilley321@gmail.com Tel:698 925 932