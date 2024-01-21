



SC Torrevieja CF (Lewis, 63) 1-1 CD Murada

The stands were packed at the Esteban Rosado for the visit of 1st placed CD Murada to 3rd placed SC Torrevieja this Sunday.

The Brigada Salinera and Torry Army united prior to kick-off to display impressive new Tifo’s created from the Spanish supporter’s club reading “One Love, One Club”.

Torry coach Jose Antonio Gil fielded a strong 11 but in truth, due to the current injury crisis and 3 suspensions, his options were limited.

Changes from the 2-1 defeat at Almoradi included; Maxi in goal, Ruan at centre back, after some very impressive performances from the prospect in the ‘B’ team, Kevin started in midfield with Luis Carlos moving to left back and forward Lewis came in to start against his former team. New signing from Thader, Fran Diez started on the bench, looking to make his Torry debut.

The 1st shot of the game fell to Torry with Lewis breaking free in the box. However, his shot was well blocked and easily gathered by the keeper.

Another opportunity fell for Torry on the 10 minute mark as Omar jinked his way into the box, hitting a good strike, but his shot was blocked from a narrow angle,

Murada came close on 17mins but quick thinking by Maxi as the keeper made a smart save.

Chances continued to fall to Torry with good opportunities for Lewis and Manu but, again, Maxi came to the rescue on the half hour mark as he pushed the ball over the bar after a header was on target from a wide right Murada free kick.

The visitors were especially dangerous on the break and could have taken the lead just prior to the interval with better finishing and then, just seconds before the interval it was the home side going close when Luis Carlos caught a lovely half volley cleanly, smashed it off the bar and back out to safety.

As the second period got under way we were still taking our seats as the referee awarded a Penalty to Murada. Maxi in the Torry goal spilled a long-range effort with defender then Ruan bundling over a Murada attacker as he attempted to convert the loose ball. Fortunately MAXI redeemed himself low to his right side with the scoreline remaining 0-0

Moments later, we then had a Penalty shout for Torry as Lewis went down in the box under pressure, although in fairness it didn’t look much from the stands.

On 54mins Torry were caught on the break with the ball is played into the box from the right. Their striker does well to just flick the ball neatly around the on-rushing Maxi into the bottom corner.

Ten minutes later Torry were back on level terms as Lewis picks up on a loose ball 20-yards and drills a low shot on goal, it may have taken a deflection, but it beas the keeper and finds the back of the net to level the game at 1-1.

Further chances for Torry but there was no addition to the scoreline. Torrevieja arguably played their best football so far this season and league leaders CD Murada will be the happier of the two teams to be leaving with a point.

Torrevieja will be disappointed not to have scored more goals after dominating the ball for most of this fixture, but Murada also had their fair number of chances playing very well on the counterattack. Gil must be delighted with his team’s performance and its further evidence even with the number of players missing through injuries and suspensions we are good enough to beat any team in this league.

Chris Peach