



The first birth in 2024 in the Valencian Community health system took place in Elche’s Vinalopó University Hospital. Her name is Chloe, a girl born at 12:25 a.m. weighing 3,320 grams (7.3 lbs).

Between January and November 2023, a total of 25,269 births have been registered throughout the Valencian Community , of which 2,840 have been in the province of Castellón, 11,849 in the province of Valencia and 10,580 in Alicante, according to the latest data available on births in hospitals of the Community health network in 2023.

The data reflects a slight decrease in the number of births in Valencian hospitals, since in the same period of 2022, 25,403 children born in the Community were registered, of which 2,789 were in the province of Castellón, 11,858 in Valencia and 10,756 in Alicante.

The number of newborns in each hospital of the Community during the period: