Fire fighters from Torrevieja assisted in the rescue of a man trapped in his crashed car on the Orihuela Costa at the weekend.
Medical teams also attended the scene and cared for the victim once the rescuers had extracted him from the vehicle.
Fire fighters from Torrevieja assisted in the rescue of a man trapped in his crashed car on the Orihuela Costa at the weekend.
Medical teams also attended the scene and cared for the victim once the rescuers had extracted him from the vehicle.
Established in 2004, The Leader Newspaper is a popular read for English-language speakers in Spain who are interested in news, sport, Spanish property, business, classifieds, and local information.
Email: office@theleader.info
Tel./Whatsapp: +34 637 227 385