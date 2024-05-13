



Renfe will put two AVE trains into service, one in each direction, direct and daily, to travel between Malaga, Alicante and Murcia starting June 1. Tickets for this new high-speed train service are now on sale, with a stop in Atocha-Almudena Grandes, which will leave Malaga at 08:05, will stop in Alicante at 13:39, and arrive in Murcia at 14:37.

In the opposite direction, it will leave Murcia at 15:32, and Alicante at 16:35, arriving in Malaga at 22:36, according to the railway company.

Renfe also creates direct relations as of June 1 to travel between Malaga and the cities of Cuenca, Albacete, Elche and Orihuela, among others.