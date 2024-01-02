



Here is The Leader daily briefing for Tuesday 2 January 2024, with the news from around Spain, things to do locally, the weather forecast, and a little trip back in time on this day.

News Around Spain

The total number of seats planned on international flights to Spain for the month of January 2024 reaches 7.4 million, according to data released by Turespaña. Compared to the same month in 2023, when 6.6 million were offered, the year-on-year increase is 13%. In parallel, according to the most recent figures published by Eurocontrol, in November 2023, pollution caused by aircraft increased by 13% compared to the same month of the previous year. In the year to date, pollution has increased by 14% compared to 2022, but the pollution per departure has also increased by 5% year on year.

The Guardia Civil arrested a French couple at the Port of Algeciras who were subject to a European arrest order because the French Gendarmerie alerted them of the couple believed to be traveling with their five-year-old son to Morocco, with the intention to travel to the Sahara to sacrifice their son, believing that he was possessed.

As on Monday 1 January 2024, you will have to be at least 66 years and six months old to retire in Spain, under the 2013 pension reform, in which it was progressively raised the retirement age from 65 to 67 years over a total horizon of 15 years. These 66 years and six months will be the age required for those who have less than 38 years of contributions. If they exceed 38 years of contributions, workers who want to retire from January 1, 2024, with 100% of the pension will have to be 65 years old.

Five people have been arrested, three in Spain and two in Holland, for the alleged crimes of drug trafficking, money laundering and membership in a criminal organisation, following a joint operation between the Guardia Civil, the National Police and Customs Surveillance, directed against several members of an international criminal organisation specialised in the introduction and distribution of cocaine in Europe, from South America. The detainees are charged with the alleged crimes of drug trafficking, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organisation, for the introduction of a total of 2,348 kilograms of cocaine into Spain in an investigation that also had the collaboration of the United States Customs Services, the Dutch Politei and the US anti-drug agency DEA.

The Tax Office intends to implement the process which would allow self-employed workers to be exempt from IVA tax obligations, if they earn less than the proposed threshold, currently considered to be 85,000 euro. The change, which could be implemented in 2025, would mean that thousands of self-employed workers in Spain would no longer have to charge or declare IVA, in the same way as other countries in the European Union.

Things to Do Today

In Orihuela, at 11 a.m., Pirates Children’s Theatre in Orihuela Centro (in Plaza El Salvador), and Christmas Workshop in Torremendo (in Plaza de la Iglesia). At 6 p.m., “Magical Goblins Children’s Theatre” in La Aparecida (in the Civic Centre).

On This Day

On this day in 1971, disaster struck when sixty-six football supporters are killed following a clash between Celtic and Rangers at the Ibrox Park stadium in Glasgow.

In 1969 the world of news changed in the UK when Australian media magnate, Rupert Murdoch, beats off a rival bid and took control of the News of the World newspaper group, his first entry into publishing that would then dominate and dictate to date.

In the music world, on this day in 1969, an entire shipment of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s album, Two Virgins, was seized in New Jersey after authorities took offence to the full-frontal nude photograph of the couple on the cover.

Start of Gladiator, and Jerry Maquire, Cuba Gooding Jr., was born on this day in 1968 in The Bronx, New York.