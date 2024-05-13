



On the 25th of April, Specsavers Ópticas and Rotary Club Guardamar visited the Red Cross warehouse in Guardamar to deliver kits of toiletries and cleaning products for the home. They delivered 48 men’s kits, 48 women’s kits, 24 for children and babies and 48 cleaning kits – nearly 170 in total. The charity will now distribute them to those in need in Guardamar, who find it impossible to afford the high cost of these items.

Francisco Jurado is President of the Rotary Club Guardamar and store director of Specsavers Ópticas in Guardamar, Torrevieja and La Zenia and has been working on this campaign since December last year. All the stores collected products from generous customers and residents in December and January and collections were also undertaken through the Rotary Club.

To fulfil the need identified by the charity, financial donations were also made by the Rotary Club Guardamar and the Specsavers Ópticas stores that Francisco runs. They are very proud to present this donation to the charity, which will make a real difference to vulnerable individuals and families living in this area.

He explains, ‘We are delighted to support the Red Cross in Guardamar, an excellent charity, that we have supported many times in the past. The charity contacted us in December last year to say that they had a shortage of baby care products, cleaning products and toiletries and asked for support.

Unfortunately, many people in our community are struggling with the increasing cost of food and basic supplies and so the demand has significantly grown. We’d like to thank everyone who donated during the collection period, and the team at Rotary for their fundraising efforts. These kits will make an enormous difference to families who are really struggling.’

Guardamar’s Rotary Club raises funds for a number of local charities, as well as supporting and developing initiatives which are positive for the community. They regularly support the Red Cross, IES Les Dunes secondary school in Guardamar, the local food bank and Cáritas. They fundraise through events and collections in association with local businesses and are collecting used glasses to give the gift of sight. They are also working hard on a new project to support students at the IES Les Dunes high school in Guardamar through training and professional development. This will make it easier for the students to find jobs when they leave school.