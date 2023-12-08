



The Torrevieja Council has authorised parking along the main commercial stretch of Calle Ramón Gallud between the intersection of C/Clemente Gosálvez and C/Joaquín Chapaprieta 24 hours a day. It will be limited to a maximum of two hours from 9 am to 9 pm, but without limitation overnight.

The measure responds to a request from residents, in the heart of the city’s urban area, although in reality only 40 parking spaces are freed up in an area with a high demand for parking.

Security Councilor Federico Alarcón, in response to questions from the media, said that the Local Police will continue to read license plates during restricted parking hours to guarantee, and vehicles that exceed those two hours will be sanctioned.

Signs have now been erected to confirm the change to restrictions, following a summer of a complete parking ban so that both lanes remained clear due to the traffic disruption on the maritime façade.