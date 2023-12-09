



The National Police arrested three men in Orihuela this morning for shooting the doorman of a nightclub with a shotgun after they were prohibited from entering the premises. The incident occurred around six o’clock on Saturday morning in a leisure establishment on Avenida Teodomiro in Orihuela.

The Police Station received a notice warning them of an incident between three men, all of Spanish nationality, and between 41 and 45 years of age, and the doorman of the entertainment venue.

Apparently, the three individuals were not happy with the doorman’s decision not to let them enter the premises, because they showed symptoms of intoxication, so a heated argument occurred between them.

Upset at having been denied entry, the three men left momentarily to return minutes later in a car. One of them was armed with a shotgun with which he fired at the doorman up to three times. The doorman was hit in the legs by the gunshots but his injuries are said only to be minor.

The three attackers quickly left the scene, although the Orihuela Police were quickly on their trail resulting in an arrest being made within just a few minutes by agents assigned to the Citizen Assistance Group of National Police in Orihuela.

The three men were arrested for the crime of Attempted Homicide.

Furthermore, the alleged perpetrator of the shooting has a measure in force that prohibits him from carrying weapons, for which he has also been charged.

The National Police is still trying to locate and the shotgun from which the shots were fired, in addition to collecting statements of witnesses, victims and the alleged perpetrators.

The victim is currently being treated in hospital where he is currently comfortable, with minor injuries to his lower limbs.