



Where has this year gone? Time has just flown by and here we are decking halls and mirrors with boughs of holly, walking through Winter Wonderlands (albeit Spanish ones – sin snow…) singing nostalgically about memories of Frosty the Snowman and appreciating glasses of mulled wine, as it is in fact rather chilly outside now!

I am currently preparing our Carol Concert for this year. It´s on Sunday 17th Dec at 11am and you are very welcome to come along! For me, Christmas has always started with the Carol Concert. I loved the Carols night in the village where we lived, singing in the choir and walking in with candles lit. Watching the nostalgia in people around; happiness, some sadness for missing loved ones, and loving the togetherness of a small village; singing carols was always so special. My boys would be excited to put the Christmas tree up and get the decorations out – always on 12th Dec. My eldest would always sort out the lights as I just got them in a total tangle. Oh, the memories!

This nostalgia brings me on to Christmas cards. A lot of cards give us an “aaaahh” feeling: Baby Jesus in a crib or manger, Three wise men coming with precious gifts, the little shepherd boy with a lamb over his shoulder… And yes, of course it is nice. And yes, they are all part of the Christmas story. But there is more to the story.

Just as our world now is fraught with danger, so was theirs. Joseph had a message from an angel telling him not to go home from Bethlehem but to travel to Egypt for a time – a time which turned out to be several years. The wise men were astute guys and knew that King Herod was up to something. They too were warned to go home by a different route and not go back near Herod. Herod was so paranoid about a new king being born that he had more than 2000 infants slaughtered. Horrific! The bible is full of nice things, full of inspiration and hope. It is also filled with advice about how to live right lives; comfort and sound teaching for those who do, and warnings for those who don´t.

Is Jesus still the reason for the season or have we been tempted to take Christ out of Christmas as we shop, listen to Christmas songs and celebrate this Christmas? And I´m not for one minute knocking Christmas songs- I love them and can and do sing along with the best of them… But, let´s not forget the old favourite carols and consider the story they tell. Are we brave enough to tell our grandchildren the Christmas story? The one with Jesus Christ in it? I hope so.

As for the little shepherd boy; well, he reminds us that Jesus is the Good Shepherd who came to save the lost sheep. He came for me and for you. Jesus grew up and gave his life for each of us and offered an opportunity for eternal life with Him and His Father. Is His story part of your story? Wishing you all a blessed and peaceful Christmas.

