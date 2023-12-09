



Mojácar now shines more magically and brighter than ever. After the official switch-on, thousands of lightbulbs invite you to enjoy these festivities and their charm that does not go unnoticed or leave anyone indifferent.

Since the 8th, at 7 in the evening, when the Mojácar Christmas lights Inauguration Gala took place with even more lighting, more spectacle and above all, more excitement than ever, this locality has become the Christmas benchmark in the province.

At the Opening Gala, Carmen García Campoy, director of the Mojácar Tourism Department, was the master of ceremonies, masterfully managing all the planned events.

When choosing who would have the job of the official switch-on, the Mojácar Council Government Team decided that the most appropriate for that moment should be the true protagonists of Christmas: the children.

Previously and through a draw among the young volunteers for the switch-on, four of them were chosen for the magical moment.

Accompanied by the Mojácar Mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, and in front of a large crowd of local residents and visitors, the innocent and excited hands of the little ones pressed the magic button that led to the lighting of thousands of lightbulbs distributed throughout Plaza Nueva and the streets of the locality’s old town.

Along with the switch-on, amid a shower of applause, the Mojácar sky was also filled with light with fireworks, confetti and light cannons that illuminated the square and many hearts.

Alongside the mayor and the protagonists of the switch-on, the Mojácar Council government team shared the excitement of the moment and the culmination of months of work.

The gala’s finale was provided by the Raya Real group who offered those who’d turned out a concert of Christmas carols and their best hits.

That same Friday morning, the Christmas market was also inaugurated, which for the first time, opens its doors to the Mojácar Christmas. Wooden huts with the most typical Christmas inspiration from northern Europe, transport you to the places where these festivities are experienced most intensely and offer hand-made and typical Christmas products. This market opens daily from 11am.

With the lighting flooding the entire old town, the events programmed by Mojácar Council will take place every day and is where you will be able to find unforgettable experiences.

Under Mojácar’s spell, the visitor will be able to find: batucadas, through the main streets of the town, Disney characters greeting and welcoming children and carol concerts, street artists, workshops and children’s activities, among many other planned activities. There are events for all tastes and ages that will fascinate and will disappoint no one.

Christmas in Almería now has a place and name: Mojácar.

Mojácar shines more than ever. Not to be missed.