Orihuela Council makes late attempt to salvage Christmas.





On Thursday the Orihuela Council finally awarded a contract for the provision of Christmas lights, albeit a month or more after other local municipalities, many of whom have already switched on. As expected the Orihuela council effort is to a much lower level and value than its neighbours.

With just one contractor submitting a bid, the lights are finally being erected this week, with them due to be illuminated on Friday.

However, the budget of 61,000 euros, will leave 20 districts without any lighting whatsoever, and the 30,000 residents of the Coast with just symbolic decorations. Meanwhile, both Elche and Torrevieja have each spent in the region of 400,000 euros on their Christmas lighting, which have been lighting up their streets for the last 2 weeks.

Essentially, what the budget will allow in the Orihuela municipality will be just 15 arches and 55 LED projectors which will be distributed in an area of more than 365 square kilometres.

The councillor responsible, Rocio Ortuño has apologised to the residents of the districts, some with more than 3,000 residents, while the opposition of PSOE and Cs has attacked the government’s management of the contracts calling for the councillor, a close family friend of the mayor, to be dismissed.

ZENIA BOULEVARD RESCUES CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST

But while the Orihuela Costa relies on the goodwill of Zenia Boulevard for many of its Christmas lights and entertainment the city has still been able to find funding to erect the Municipal Nativity Scene in La Lonja at a cost of 16,912 euros and the “Santa Claus village” in the Plaza de Ramón Sijé, costing a further 17,000 euros, as it promotes, what it describes as family traditions, attracts local and international tourism and generates a spirit of solidarity and generosity.

And it will also be Zenia Boulevard that organises the annual Christmas Santa Parade where, starting at 5pm, 22 December, Papa Noel will kick off the holiday celebrations as he travels through the streets spreading Christmas cheer, with his elves, in advance of one of the most beloved annual traditions.

Santa Claus will be accompanied by a troupe of dancers, jugglers, snowmen and even soldiers and a dazzling array of colourful floats, as the parade travels to the Zenia Boulevard commercial centre where Santa will delight the throngs of children from the main stage.

The parade will begin at the top of Calle Nicolás de Bussi in the area of the CEIP Los Dolses, passing through Calle Jade and finishing up at the stage area of Centro Comercial Zenia Boulevard by about 6pm.

But the lack of Christmas lights and activities in Orihuela Costa is not the only controversy, with many residents now planning to travel to Orihuela city on 17 December, where a demonstration will take place outside the town hall at 12 noon, and where campaigners will protest against the increasing abandonment of the coast, particularly the children’s parks, by the municipal authorities.

Organisers are calling it ‘A Christmas shock for Orihuela Costa’ where a statement will be made about the state of children’s parks, the roads, piles of Rubbish, Orihuela Costa in its worst ever condition in the history of Orihuela. No town Hall has had such a first 6 months in office this bad’.

AVCRL CHRISTMAS LIGHTS COMPETITION

Meanwhile, in an effort to spread some Christmas cheer locally, the Asociación de vecinos Cabo Roig y Lomas-Orihuela Costa (AVCRL) is organising its own Christmas Lights Competition, which will be launched this week, and with which they hope to encourage residents to deck out their homes with twinkling lights and creative patio and veranda displays, adding a little extra magic to the holiday season.

Personally, I already have my favourite, which can be seen on Calle Ortosa in La Regia, where former UK publicans, Paul and Phyllis Robertson, have decked out their bungalow with a colourful Christmas light display, operated predominantly by solar power. Speaking to The Leader Paul said, “we hate to see the streets so dark over the holiday period, so we created our own display to cheer up local children at this special time of the year,” which he described as ‘extremely magical’.

“We take great satisfaction in seeing the delight that the lights bring to passers-by, many of whom stop to admire and take photographs of them.”

The couple had been decorating their home in Luton, UK, every Christmas, for many years, prior to moving to Spain just 3 years ago. “We just felt that we had to keep the tradition going,” said Phyllis, as Paul continues to add to, and improve the display, every year.