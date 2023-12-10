



On Wednesday 13 December, at 6pm, La Vila will host an Australian Rugby team for the very first time. The visitors will be the AUSTRALIAN RAPTORS S16 Women’s Team, which will face a team from the Valencian Community

Having already played in Barcelona last Saturday the Raptors will finish their tour with a match against the Madrid National Team on Saturday, December 16

The meeting serves as preparation for the Valencian Community which will take part in the Spanish Championship of Autonomous National Teams CESA

The match on Wednesday will have free entry

Before the game, the Australian girls will visit the Old Town of Villajoyosa, where they will learn about the history of the area.

This match is organised by the Costa Blanca Rugby Club and has the collaboration of the Sports Department of the Villajoyosa City Council, Generalitat Valenciana, Alicante Provincial Council and Rugby Federation of the Valencian Community