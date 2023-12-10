



A 3-hour journey, almost 300 kilometers, awaited CD Thader last Wednesday, when they travelled north to Castellon. Having had byes in previous rounds of La Nostra Copa (Valencian Community Cup), Odisea FC hosted the men from Rojales, inside Javier Marquina Stadium. Odisea currently sit top of their Preferente division group, so it was no surprise that they notched up a 2 goal lead, before Fran scored a consolation goal for the visitors. Although every competitive match is there to be won, manager Carlos Canales probably wasn’t too upset at his team being knocked out of the competition at first time of asking, as he strives to engineer a climb out of the league’s relegation places.

Victor Pinon, a 22 year old central defender, is the latest player to join Thader. He arrives from Torrevieja, and has previously had stints at Los Montesinos and Algezares.

Tickets are now on sale at the club for a chance to win an all expenses paid trip for 2, to watch Red Bull Leipzig v Wolfsburg, in the Bundesliga, next April. Ex Thader youth player Xavi Simons is sponsoring this event, along with 2 other good prizes, as he currently plays for 4th place RB Leipzig.

Thader’s last Community league match of 2023, will be on Sun 17 Dec, ko 5pm, when they will visit near rivals Callosa CF, in the hope that they can continue a good run of form.