The Guardia Civil will be carrying out extensive checks on alcohol and drugs consumption before driving this week, accompanied by the Local and Regional Police in many areas. This is part of a Europe-wide campaign in the runup to Christmas.
Locally, in Torrevieja, Friday is a key date for the Christmas celebrations, with the annual Carols in the Square concert, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the centre of Torrevieja, this year hoping for a more diverse and international flavour than ever.
Other than that, it is a relatively quiet week, after both the patron saint festivities and the national holidays of last week.
There are a couple of shows in the theatre and Virgen del Carmen centre at the weekend, information about which you can get at the box office. However, looking forward to Sunday, just down the road in Guardamar, there is a choral concert in the evening, which is always a welcome addition to the Christmas schedule, so that could definitely be something worth checking out.
The Christmas Concert scheduled for the Municipal Theatre in Torrevieja on Saturday 16 December has been cancelled, unfortunately. But the Harry Potter inspired concert on Sunday 17th looks interesting if you do fancy a bit of magical, musical distraction.
We now only have two weeks until Christmas day of course, so if you’re still wanting to find the perfect gift for that difficult person, which might well be yourself, then most shops are now open throughout, but Christmas Eve is a particularly special day in Spain, so early closing is inevitable, so don’t leave it too late.
If you’re looking for other things to do in Torrevieja, you can always visit the Pascual Flores in the tail end of the weeks, and the nativity scene in the main square.
