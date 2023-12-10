



Churches at La Siesta and Lago Jardín in Torrevieja are busy preparing for their Christmas services, writes Father Richard A. Seabrook, the priest at both churches. This year will be the first year since 2019 a Mass for the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ has been celebrated at Lago Jardín Church

“Earlier in December we re-opened Lago Jardín Church after it had been closed for almost four years,” said Father Seabrook “and I am delighted we can celebrate the birth of Christ there with a Vigil Mass on December 24th at 5 p.m.” The little church on the urbanisation at Lago Jardín, opposite the Dña Monse Hotel, on the CV95 as you leave Torrevieja, recently re-opened and celebrated its one hundredth birthday. “The church looks lovely now it has been spruced up,¨ continued Father Seabrook, “and we are ready to celebrate the good news that God has come among us in the Christmas mystery as we celebrate the birth of the Saviour.” The Vigil Mass on December 24th will be followed by sherry and mince pies.

La Siesta Church on Calle Granados, Urbanisation La Siesta, also has several special services for Christmas. On Tuesday 19th December at 6 p.m. there is a traditional Nine Lessons and Carols Service with well-known Christmas carols and the reading from Sacred Scripture celebrating the birth of Jesus. “It is a great way to begin Christmas, and everyone is invited to join us for this,” said Father Seabrook “There are refreshments afterwards.”

The Mass in English will be celebrated at La Siesta on December 24th at 11.30 p.m. with Mass during the Night and again on Christmas morning at 10.30 a.m. “At the heart of Christmas, we proclaim with the angels Glory to God in the highest and praise God for the Nativity of Our Saviour two thousand years ago in Bethlehem,” commented Father Seabrook, “all are invited to come and put Christ at the heart of Christmas.”

Prayers will be said for the Holy Land. “In the land of Christ´s birth a terrible conflict rages,” lamented Father Seabrook, “and Bethlehem the place of the birth of the Jesus, the King of Peace, is about 100 kilometres from the border of the Gaza strip. Our prayers will especially be with the Christian minority in Gaza celebrating Christmas under such terrible conditions whereas we celebrate so freely here in the Torrevieja area.” “I wish everyone a very Happy and Blessed Christmas.”

Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC

Photographs attached of La Siesta Church