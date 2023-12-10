



Another year ends with The Celts and the annual Christmas Banquet. What a day of celebration was had by all. From the early morning shotgun start with 80 players spread out around the course on a glorious sunny day.

The golf course was set up in excellent condition and we would like to thank Miguela and all the team for the course layout and the greens, oh the greens, fantastic, that is all we can say. Enhorabuena.

To Camillus, Terry, Alan, and Philip again the competition worked like clockwork, keep up the good work. To the staff in the golf shop, Jose, Michael and Jean, many thanks for your assistance not just yesterday but throughout the year.

With the golf completed we had enough time to put on the glad rags for the evening. First up was the general meeting followed by the party. To our host Jackie, many thanks for making the night such a success and you have found a new hidden star, with the Shangalang Bay City Roller.

The Banquet was truly exquisite, and we must thank all in the restaurant and kitchen. Marijose and her team, Gloria, and the two Vanessas, well done. Our new Captain Dave Stockton was on hand to make his first presentation of prizes for the new season, thank you.

The results of the golf were, NTP’s Ian McCormack and Alisdair McLean, Steve Formby and Dave Stockton, Sue and Gary Conroy, Lynne McCormack and Carmel McShea, John O’Brien and Denis McCormack, Shaun Lock and Nick Shaw.

We should also recognise that Camillus held out his 6 iron to the 9th hole for a hole in one. Congratulations and the members really appreciated their cup to celebrate with you.

The Hamper prizes were awarded as follows. Stuart Bulling and Alex McIntyre 66.55, Dave Stockton and Steve Formby 66.45, Wrnfried Stuhlpfarrer and Tony Burns 66.2, Alisadir McLean and Ian McCormack 66.1, the runners up were Sue and Gary Conroy with 64.5 and the winners on the day with the fantastic score of 62.2 Camillus Fitzpatrick and Philip Mountford.

Congratulations to all the winners. Happy Christmas to all our Celt members, their families and friends.