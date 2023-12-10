



Cruz Azul is celebrating its tenth year in 2023. It was founded by Lyn Baines and Sue Thomason during the ‘crisis’ in Spain when pets were abandoned because people could not afford vet fees. Lyn and Sue wanted to encourage responsible pet ownership and to ensure no animal suffered because of lack of funds.

When Cruz Azul agrees to help, the pet is vaccinated, microchipped and sterilised. Bit by bit, this is aiding responsible ownership and discouraging unlicensed breeding.

Cruz Azul also promotes the management of cat colonies properly. This includes advice and cat traps and so many advantages….. cats are territorial, won’t allow other cats in, keep down the vermin population and, with sterilisation, the colony naturally reduces without harming the cats.

President, Lyn Baines, was so happy when she spoke to us this week about an unexpected donation of 1,000€ from Worshipful Brother, George Noden, of the Luz de Murcia Lodge.

“It means so much to us and the animals “ said Lyn. “The only way we raise money for them usually is through our popular donation centre in San Javier. We must thank George, and the Lodge Members for their generosity”.

The Luz de Murcia Lodge has been in existence for 28 years and has been based in Las Claras for the last 4 years. It is part of the Masonic Province of Murcia, which comprises of 6 masonic Lodges. Each of the Lodges will designate which charities they will support. They must be Murcian to qualify, along with the charities designated by the Province as a group.

Recent charity donations by Luz de Murcia have included Afacmur, (Asociación de familiares de niños con cáncer de la Región de Murcia), AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer), Los Arcos Hospital, MABS Respite Home, and recently Cruz Azul.

Luz de Murcia Lodge have an ongoing programme to supply goods for Social Services to allocate to those in need in Los Alcazares. In addition Luz de Murcia Lodge, along with the Provincial Grand Lodge, supported the local community by providing equipment and goods during the two major floods to devastate the area . Aid was also sent to assist with the earthquake disaster which struck Lorca in 2011.

Cruz Azul Murcia is a registered charity (No. 11.720/1a) and exists to provide veterinary care for the sick and injured pets of people in need and to promote responsible pet owner-ship.

If you or someone you know needs help, or you would like to volunteer or donate, please call 693 017 616 or visit their website: www.cruzazulmurcia.com

Photographs: LtoR: George Noden, Lyn Baines, Peter Horne

Photographer: Keith Willis