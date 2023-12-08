



Despite the virtual abandonment of Christmas on the Coast by the Orihuela Council, there will be a Magical Christmas in Zenia Boulevard which will feature workshops and storytelling for children with more than a dozen musical and entertainment shows.

Throughout the month of December, Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men will visit the gingerbread house on Zenia Boulevard in the morning and afternoon so that children can share their wishes for the holiday. Santa Claus will be in residence for the entire month with the Three Wise Men visiting from the 26th until January 5th.

Children will be able to leave their letters to Santa from 12 to 2 p.m. and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., extending until 9 p.m. on Saturdays, December 16 and 23 in the Christmas house decorated by IKEA.

On December 22, despite its virtual abandonment of Christmas on the coast, the Orihuela Council, will join Zenia Boulevard in the organisation of the Santa Claus Parade where, from 5 pm the streets will be filled with floats, music and parades as a prelude to Christmas Eve.

Representatives of the shopping centre will also accompany Santa Claus on his visit to the paediatric wing of the Torrevieja Hospital which will take place on December 18 with a gift provided to each of the children.

During the days running up to Christmas, educational workshops and music will be featured aplenty. El Limonar school will present a carol concert on Friday 15 December, followed on Saturday by a children’s workshop, musical theatre and a Meet & Greet with Zenia’s Pets.

On Sunday it will be the turn of the family show “The Christmas Circus” from 5 p.m.

The 22nd will see the Santa Claus Parade and then on Saturday 23rd there will be another Children’s event, the Crazy dreams Christmas Special.

Cellist Isa Hidalgo will play on Sunday the 24th at 12 noon and saxophonist Peari will do the same at noon on New Year’s Eve.

Throughout the month of December, Zenia Boulevard has scheduled more than a dozen educational, craft and creative workshops so that children can have fun while learning, all of them designed with the Christmas season as their main theme, where they can create their own gifts, from a paperweight, a cup of chocolates or a plate for the Roscón de Reyes. All Zenia Boulevard activities are completely free of charge.