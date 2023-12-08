Christmas in Torrevieja wouldn´t be the same without the annual Carols in the Square event, and this year, according to the Councillor for International Residents, Gitte Lund Thomsen, the intention is to have amore representative reflection of the diverse nationalities and cultures that live in the town, by offering a more inclusive involvement.
Everyone is invited along to the event on Friday 15 December 2023, starting at 5:30 p.m., and everyone will be able to join in with the festive singalong.
Amongst the participants for this international fiesta are the “Francisco Casanovas” Professional Music Conservatory of Torrevieja, along with their choir, an ensemble of the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra directed by Francisco J. Garres Pérez, lending a voice from the north of the continent will be the Coro Skandinaviska Skolan Costa Blanca, and the popular Crescendo Choir, with the south of Spain represented by the Coro Rociero Blanca y Verde (Casa de Andalucia Rafael Alberti de Torrevieja), and with Sette Vocci adding their local input.
As always, the event takes place in the main square in Torrevieja, outside the town hall, the Plaza de la Constitucion, where you can also enjoy the festive lights concentration, and the municipal nativity scene.
