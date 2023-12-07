



The iconic British rock band Simple Minds perform in Alicante on July 20, 2024, as part of their world tour that will bring them to the Goldest Festival, before they continue to Malaga.

Tickets to see the group, considered one of the most influential of the 80s, are on sale now generally at around 50 euro, for the concert that promises to feature a large selection of their iconic catalogue of hits, according to the organiser.

The band formed 46 years ago in Glasgow (1977) has accumulated more than twenty albums, among which some songs stand out that will make Alicante vibrate next summer, such as Don’t You (Forget About Me), Alive and Kicking, and Promised You a Miracle.

The world tour will begin on January 27 in New Zealand and end on July 30 in Porto, Portugal. During the six months of concerts, the rockers will visit Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Luxembourg, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the United States, Croatia, Spain and finally Portugal.

After the concert in Alicante, they will play at the Starlite festival in Malaga, their only two stops in Spain. “The Goldest Legends Concerts concert program offers you a selection of exclusive concerts throughout the year in the Alicante Bullring. Unrepeatable performances by legendary artists. One of those that you cannot miss,” they indicate on their website.

Among the confirmed artists who will set foot in the Alicante coliseum are: Manolo García on May 25, Camilo on July 18, and James Blunt on July 19.

Alicante Goldest is an initiative of Mare Nostrum Events, management company of the Alicante Bullring and Ibolele Producciones.