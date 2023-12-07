



An accountant and her husband have been arrested by the National Police in Elche, accused of appropriating 120,000 euro from a not-for-profit organisation for which the arrested woman was responsible for the accounts.

The agents of the Economic Crime Group of the Alicante Provincial Police Station, who carried out the investigation, have verified that the detained man received up to 257 transfers worth 90,000 euro in his bank account, and the woman received another 30,000 into her bank account through 135 transfers.

The entity works for the labour insertion of people at risk of social exclusion, throughout the province of Alicante, offering training in industrial textile manufacturing along with social support, thus carrying out a comprehensive and individualized intervention for the person thanks to interdisciplinary team.

The appropriation of such an amount of money left the association in a serious situation of lack of liquidity, which is why it had to temporarily cease the development of its activity and stop providing support to dozens of women.

The detainees are a woman and a man, 42 and 44 years old respectively. Both are Spanish nationals and have been brought to justice.

The investigation began following a complaint filed by the president of the association, who detected two payments for rent for the association’s accommodation apartment, the amount of which had not gone to the bank account of the supplier, but to a different one. Furthermore, according to the complaint, another service provider of the association reported that it had three pending invoices for an amount of 1,540 euro. When the president asked the association’s accountant about these payments, the latter showed the president three emails in which the recipient supposedly confirmed having received the money.

Due to the suspicions that the president of the association had about the accountant, she signed off from work and turned off the phone so as not to be located. Given this attitude, the president of the association reviewed the accounts of recent weeks, discovering that there were a series of irregularities in multiple payments.