



The National Police arrested two women and a man in Elche, members of the same family, who are accused of selling cocaine from a home in the Patilla neighbourhood.

The investigation lasted for several months as a result of the difficulty it entailed due to the strict security measures adopted by those arrested.

The family had three adjacent homes that were internally connected to each other. According to what the National Police has been able to verify, from one of them they sold cocaine at retail directly to buyers, while they used the other two to store the drugs and money.

To make police action more difficult in the event of a search, the detainees refilled small quantities of drugs in the house from which they were selling, and periodically collected the money obtained from the sale of drugs, so that there was always a small amount of drugs and money but not excessive.

The investigation concluded with the simultaneous search of the three homes in which 16 grams of cocaine prepared in various doses for sale, more than 6,000 euro in cash, 197 Christmas lottery tickets, a large quantity of cosmetics, bottles of alcoholic beverages and oil bottles were seized.

Those arrested, who are between 37 and 58 years old are accused of the alleged crimes of drug trafficking and membership in a criminal group.