



The Court Murcia has ordered the opening of a trial against a gynaecologist accused of alleged sexual abuse of his two minor daughters.

The Court originally dismissed the case if February of last year, but has now ordered its reopening following an appeal presented by the private prosecution and now the case is being heard for trial.

This gynaecologist was accused of intimately touching his two daughters, giving them kisses with tongue, and forcing them to give him massages.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers him the author of two crimes of sexual abuse of a minor under 13 years of age and demands that he be sentenced to five years in prison for each crime. In addition, he demands a measure of supervised release, to be carried out once he leaves prison, for a period of eight years and the prohibition of approaching or communicating with his daughters for seven years.

The Public Ministry also requests that the accused compensate his children in 6,000 euro for the moral damage caused. In this sense, the court requires the defendant to provide bail of 18,000 euro to respond for possible civil liabilities that may arise from the case.

The investigating judge maintains, however, the situation of provisional release of the accused pending the hearing before the Provincial Court. The private accusation considers the defendant the author of a crime of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age and of a crime of continuous abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, both with the aggravating factor of relationship.