



A vehicle burst into flames on Tuesday morning after it had been involved in an accident on the CV- 941 near San Miguel de Salinas. Three vehicles were caught up in the accident vehicles, the drivers of which had to be helped due to the severity of the accident.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident has caught fire following crash, requiring the intervention of firefighters from the Torrevieja station.

Despite the seriousness of the accident there were no fatalities, although there were injuries of varying degrees.