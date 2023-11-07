



The mayor of Torrevieja, the Councilor for Urban Services, and the manager of AGAMED, Jorge Ballesta, visited the rolling pond built in the Torreta Florida urbanisation, to check the landscape integration work that has been carried out inside the structure by the local artist Carlos Vera. It comprises of a large mural that represents a compendium of images of the Natural Parks of the La Mata and Torrevieja lagoons.

This pond, which functions as a temporary storage area for rainwater in episodes of heavy rain in order to avoid flooding, will include improvements so that it can be used outside the periods of heavy rain, enabling members of the public to make use of it as a public sports and leisure facility while integrating it into the environment.

The objective is to enhance and improve the use of the facility when there is no rain, with the installation of a skate park and other public amenities, which will be made up of several prefabricated concrete modules.

In addition to this, an Outdoor Fitness or Calisthenics area is being planned together with the construction of some bench modules around the existing tree pits in the pond. These sports facilities will be constructed, starting in January 2024 by AGAMED, after the investments were approved by the company Board of Directors.