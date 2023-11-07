



Thirteen football teams will gather in San Pedro del Pinatar in during the International break including the U21 teams of Ukraine, Denmark, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, the U18 teams of Germany, Portugal and the Czech Republic and the U17 teams of the Netherlands and South Korea. They will remain until 22 November.

In the coming days a preparatory event for the Paris Olympics will also be announced with several under-23 teams, including Morocco, the United States and Iraq among the participants.

All matches, except those involving Ukraine, will be played at Pinatar Arena. Tickets for all matches can be obtained through Pinatar Arena (compralaentrada.com).

Almost all matches will be televised live through streaming or satellite platforms in the countries of the participating teams.

The Ukrainian U-21 team will play its next qualifying matches for Euro 2025 at the Enrique Roca Nueva Condomina stadium in Murcia. The first match will be on Friday, November 17 against Luxembourg while the second will be played on Tuesday, November 21. November against Azerbaijan. Both matches will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Real Murcia season ticket holders will be able to access both matches by presenting their season ticket in the Lateral stands, while the general public will be able to get free entry through Home | Pinatar Arena – Official Sale of Tickets and Season Passes (compralaentrada.com). Management fees will simply be charged for issuing the tickets.