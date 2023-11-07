



The National Police has dismantled a small plantation of 850 marijuana plants in a luxury villa in Almoradí. The two detainees, who tried to escape across the roof of the house were eventually caught, and charged with drug trafficking and electricity fraud, the farm being connected to the public electricity supply.

The investigation began around a luxury single-family home, which according to a local informant, housed a marijuana crop inside.

With the information, the agents carried out enquiries with the electricity supply company to verify the electrical fraud, an illegal connection with the aim of powering the plantation.

When raiding the home, the only two residents at that time were able to climb from the upper floor terrace onto the roof, where they tried to escape onto a public road, although, by then, the exterior perimeter of the house was already encircled by gents, which forced the perpetrators to abandon their attempted escape and return to the house, where they were immediately arrested.

After various surveillance and monitoring carried out in the investigated home, different events were quickly observed that clearly indicated that some type of illegal activity was being carried out, as was the case.

In the home, 850 marijuana plants almost two metres high were seized, as well as various electrical and devices used for cultivation, light bulbs, transformers, air conditioning units, carbon filters, fans and chemical fertilizers.

The two men were placed at the disposal of the Court of Investigation on duty in Almoradí.