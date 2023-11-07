



The Civil Guard has arrested a 22-year-old Moroccan man for the alleged sexual assault, with carnal access – rape – of a young British tourist. The detainee has been placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court in Orihuela, which has ordered his release pending further enquiries.

The events occurred on August 15, 2022, when a young British woman who was on holiday with her family suffered a sexual assault near a well-known leisure area in Pilar de la Horadada. The victim reported the assault but was unable to provide any information about the assailant.

After reconstructing the events, however, the judicial police determined that the victim was with a friend when she met the aggressor. When the aggressor was left alone with the victim, he took the opportunity to carry out the sexual assault.

The investigators were able to procure a photograph showing the friend of the alleged aggressor, which led the agents to Logroño, in La Rioja. There, with the collaboration of the Logroño Local Police and the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the La Rioja Command, they were able to identify and locate the young man who accompanied the alleged aggressor.

After more than a year of analysing evidence, the alleged perpetrator of the sexual assault was eventually identified: a young man of no fixed abode, who already had a record of crimes against property in Pilar de la Horadada. With this identification, the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Pilar de la Horadada joined forces to search and arrest the suspect.

On October 10, the arrest was carried out of a 22-year-old man of Moroccan nationality in Pilar de la Horadada. He was subsequently charged with the crime of sexual assault with carnal access.