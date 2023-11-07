



la Coca Aspense 1 – CD Montesinos 4

The Mighty Monte mean machine continue their fantastic start to the season with a comfortable 1-4 away win at Aspe last weekend and stay at the top of the league.

Despite going behind early on, goals from Alex Ruiz and Diego before the half time break, put Monte in charge. The surprising thing was that they were not 4 or 5 goals in front by then.

Two further second-half goal from Ivo and substitute Lucas made it a very comfortable victory.

7 wins and a single defeat this season, keeps Monte at the top of the league with 21 points.

Vamos Monte!

