



The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, attended the official reception organised in London by the Spanish ambassador to the United Kingdom, José Pascual Marco, which was attended by different authorities and members of the tourism business sector.

The president, who attended together with the Minister of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Nuria Montes, took advantage of the occasion to present the Spanish ambassador with a book about the Palau de la Generalitat.

The reception was held within the framework of the celebration of the international tourism fair World Travel Market (WTM), which is being held in the capital of the United Kingdom until 8 November.