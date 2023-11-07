



The Adapt Theatre Group pantomime is unique in a number of ways, just one of which is the use of video to tell some of the story, filmed locally with dignitaries from San Pedro joining in the fun.

It all started with Snow White and the hunter with the pig’s heart being filmed in a spoofy way in San Pedro’s sand dunes. This created a trend and since then we have had Aladdin’s monkey Abu being arrested by local police, Peter Pan rescuing Wendy at the landmark boat roundabout, Pinocchio rescuing Gepetto, using a canoe in the Mar Menor, and Marcos, curator of San Pedro’s museum, along with the Councillor for Culture, acting as ogre and ogress in Puss in Boots.

This year’s Ali Baba and the Four and Half Thieves, is no exception. Town hall premises have been transformed to fit in with the tale, with some dramatic special effects and two local “celebrities” helping us to create the scene.

Every year a group of 8 to 12 youngsters practise their dances and learn sentences in English with their teacher, to join us on stage. Their performances are always a fantastic hit and almost every year we spot a budding star.

This year will be no different with 8 young accomplices to the four and a half thieves trying to outwit Ali Baba.

Come along and find out what it’s all about!

Ali Baba and the Four and ½ Thieves takes place at The Casa De Cultura,

C/ Alcalde Julio Albaladejo, San Pedro Del Pinatar on 30th November, 1st December and 2nd December all at 7.00pm and 3rd December at 12.00 noon. Tickets priced at 4€ are available from:

Bar Amigos Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro; Mail Pinatar (SEUR) c/ Reyes Católicos, San Pedro

Animal Amigos Charity Home Shop, C/ Penelope Oasis Blvd, Los Alcázares.

The Adapt Theatre Group is sponsored by the Adapt Metal Detecting group and this year’s profits will go to the AFEMAR charity in San Pedro for people suffering from mental illness.

For more information about the ADAPT Theatre group contact Eric at:

ericberg2@hotmail.com