



An electric station with the most ultra-fast chargers in the Valencian Community has opened in Orihuela Costa. It was installed by Ivace Energía, at a cost of 250,000 euros to the Generalitat Valenciana.

The station is situated across from the correos parcels office in La Zenia, close to La Zenia Boulevard and exit 763 of the AP-7 motorway. According to the general director of Energy and Mines, Manuel Argüelles, who attended the inauguration ceremony, the charging station “has a strategic location” in an area that attracts a large number of national and international tourists.

It has a total of six chargers of 350 KW each and total power of 1,200 kW, allowing vehicles to recharge in 15 minutes from 10 percent to 80% of the recharge status, that is, 100 kilometres every five minutes.

Furthermore, along with the support of the ultra-fast charging station, Ivace has promoted the implementation in the municipality of 12 slow and 22 semi-fast charging points, all of them public, for which it has allocated 75,600 euros to the Orihuela Council.