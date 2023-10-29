



In a 700-page report published last week by an independent commission it is reported that more than 200,000 children are estimated to have suffered sexual abuse from Spain’s Catholic clergy.

The report, ordered last year by Spain’s Congress, reveals the result of a survey that was carried out on 800,000 members of the public.

Ombudsman, Angel Gabilondo, a former Education Minister, spoke of the “devastating impact” on victims, as he went on to criticise the Church for its inaction as well as its attempts to cover up or deny the abuse.

“What has happened has been possible because of that silence,” he said.

The report found that 0.6% of the country’s adult population, roughly 39 million people, said that they had suffered sexual abuse as children by members of the clergy.

That percentage rose to 1.13%, more than 400,000 people, when including alleged abuse by lay people in institutions overseen by the Church.

However, Snr Gabilondo said the numbers should be treated with caution.