



Having already scored a post-Brexit victory for British touring performers it now appears that Spain is getting ready to scrap the 90-day ruling for all UK citizens coming into the country.

The current rule is costing Spain millions of euros every year as it makes life extremely difficult for those many thousands of Britons who own businesses and second homes in Spain, as well as it having a detrimental effect on new property buyers and investors.

British visitors are the country’s largest and most important tourist market and it is now being reported that Spain is set to lobby the EU over a rule that limits British tourists to 90 day visits.

This winter will bring close to 4 million British visitors to the country but even so, according to government sources, the 90-day restriction works against Spain’s interests.

A government spokesman said, “Unfortunately, the rule is not something Spain can get rid of without appealing to the EU, but It is in our interest to lobby and convince them of the importance in granting us an exception. It is something I hope we will do very soon.”