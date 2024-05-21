



The Region of Murcia is second, along with the Balearic Islands, only surpassed by Galicia, as the community that uses sex toys the most when having relationships.

According to the results of the survey ‘Spanish people and sex’ by the company Control, eight out of 10 Murcians claim to use sex toys on a regular basis. Furthermore, 15% admit to masturbating every day, a figure well above the national average (8%) and only behind that of Asturias (20%).

Sex toys have become another tool in maintaining relationships for eight out of ten Murcians. Some use them because they feel that they complete or improve sex, others to experiment with something different (36%) and a third claim that they increase the level of arousal and intensify pleasure. The favourite items among people who use them are lubricants (70%), massage gels (52%) and flavoured products (36%).

Masturbation and sexual relations tie with a seven on the importance scale for the majority of Murcians, according to this report. 15% confess to doing it daily, placing it seven points above the average for Spain and only falling behind 20% in Asturias. Furthermore, the figure rises to 25% if the frequency is reduced from two to three days per week.

The condom continues to be the main barrier method among Murcians when practicing penetrative sex, since almost half (44%) always or almost always use it. The main reason is to avoid an unwanted pregnancy (63%).

According to the data, 72% of Murcians maintain a stable relationship and seven out of ten state that it is essential to have a certain degree of trust when having sex with another person. This perhaps makes it clear that eight out of ten argue against using a condom because they trust in the state of their partner’s intimate health.

This is a statement that directly clashes with the responses of those surveyed on the topic of STI (Sexually Transmitted Infection). 21% do not know the other person’s sexual health status before having sex and 28% have never seen a doctor for a check-up.

Finally, the Internet has become the main source of information on sexual topics for Murcians (53%). Only 11% acknowledge having resorted to audiovisual and pornographic content as a source of information. However, the Region of Murcia is the Spanish autonomous community that consumes the most porn, with 97% confessing to having watched it at some time for recreation or recreational purposes.